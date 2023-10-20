BC salmon farmers are facing a class action lawsuit over years of alleged price-fixing in Canadian grocery stores.

The Federal Court of Canada approved class action this week against seven salmon farming companies, including BC divisions of Mowi, Grieg Seafood and Cermaq. Plaintiffs say the companies took part in an ‘unlawful conspiracy to fix, maintain, increase or control the price of farmed Atlantic salmon’ and farmed Atlantic salmon products since 2013 in Canada.

The companies say they did nothing illegal, but have agreed to pay $5.25 million into a settlement fund, along with a $250,000 donation to Food Banks Canada.

- Advertisement -

“The Federal Court has not decided who is right. The plaintiffs and defendants have reached a proposed settlement to avoid the uncertainties, risks, and costs of further litigation,” says the notice of certification and settlement approval hearing.

Customers who purchased more than a million dollars of fish between April 2013 and February 2019 are eligible to sign on. More than 1,000 companies across Canada are being notified about the settlement. Claims will be determined based on the amount of product they purchased.

The court will decide on the proposed settlement terms November 30, along with a plan to distribute the funds.

Companies involved