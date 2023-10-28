The northern part of the Alaska panhandle was hit by eight earthquakes last night.

Most were small, according to the US Geological Survey, but two were recorded at magnitudes 5.1 and 5.3.

The quakes happened between 8 and 11 pm, with the two larger quakes happening 45 minutes apart at depths greater than five kilometres.

They were clustered in the Glacier Bay National Park region, just south of the border with BC.

While hundreds reported feeling the quakes, they caused no damage, and there is no risk of a tsunami, according to the US Tsunami Warning System.