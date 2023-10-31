Young farmers will be getting support for their business through a new BC program.

The New Entrant Farm Business Accelerator Program will focus on supporting farmers by funding the development and implementation of business plans and growth strategies.

According to the province, a new entrant is an agricultural producer who hasn’t reported farm income for more than five years.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Pam Alexis says they recognize the challenges young farmers are facing.

“By providing this support, farmers can map out their future and then purchase what they need to succeed as a business, while also strengthening the economy and food supply in their communities,” said Alexis.

This program comes as an update to another program called the Small Farm Business Acceleration Pilot Program, which was launched in 2020, and supported more than 60 farmers.

The new program comes with two phases, with the first phase focusing on supporting business planning and a growth strategy, while the second supports the implementation of that strategy.

You can start applying for the first phase today, with the deadline set for November 30 this year.

Those who finish phase one will be eligible to apply for phase two, with more info available on the province’s website.

For where you can apply for phase one, click here.