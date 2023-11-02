Are you ready for it?

The wildest dreams of Taylor Swift fans in BC have come true, as a weekend stop in Vancouver has been added to the Eras Tour.

West Coast Canadian fans had bad blood, feeling left out after two weekends in Toronto were added to the tour a couple of months ago, but can now wipe the teardrops off their guitars. Swift is bringing her production to BC Place for a three-show stint on December 6-8, 2024.

We’re enchanted with the news that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is coming to Vancouver at BC Place, December 6-8, 2024 with special guest Gracie Abrams. Verified Fan Onsale registration is now open thru November 4 at 5pm PT. For more information visit: https://t.co/QOeui44nSx pic.twitter.com/QtIVmBfCWr — BC Place (@bcplace) November 2, 2023

Swift’s Eras tour has been a phenomenon that’s taken the world by storm and is projected to generate billions of dollars for local economies.

A survey from research company QuestionPro surveyed Swift concertgoers and found that on average each attendee spent $1,327.74 USD. If consistent across all concertgoers, that would generate $5 billion in economic impact.

“These numbers are pretty incredible,” said Dan Fleetwood, President of QuestionPro Research and Insights referring to swiftonomics. “If Taylor Swift were an economy, she’d be bigger than 50 countries; if she was a corporation, her Net Promoter Score would make her the fourth most admired brand, and her loyalty numbers mimic those of subjects to a royal crown. It’s all a testament to her focus on the fan experience.”

Verified fan presale registration has opened on Ticketmaster, and will remain open until Saturday, November 4 at 5 pm, with sales beginning next Thursday, November 9 at 11 am PST.

On its presale, Ticketmaster says the following:

“Registration does not guarantee tickets. We expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available. A limited number of Verified Fans will receive a unique access code and others will be put on the waitlist. Getting an access code doesn’t guarantee tickets. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. If you aren’t initially selected, you’ll be placed on the waitlist and may receive an access code at a later date if tickets remain.”