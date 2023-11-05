The school in Kyuquot will soon be owned by the local First Nation.

On October 24, School District 84 signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kyuquot – Cheklesath First Nation (KCFN) which will see the school district transfer ownership of the school property to the nation. The school district will still operate the Kyuquot Elementary Secondary School.

According to the Ha-Shilth-Sa newspaper, the nation is facing a housing shortage. The school district owns 40 acres of property next to the Houpsitas village, and the school only takes up one quarter. The nation is now looking at developing more housing on the vacant space. The only road to the village also runs through the property.

The ownership transfer will happen formally sometime next year.