The Port Hardy Hospital Auxiliary Society’s store will look a bit different this year as it hosts the society’s annual Christmas Store Fundraiser.

In a Facebook post, the society says that over the last 20 years they have been fortunate to have the Thunderbird Mall donate a space for them to run the fundraiser. They add that the store ran for three weeks last year, and they were able to raise over $20,000 for emergency medical services for the Tri-port area.

However, this year they were not able to find a space as many new businesses are coming to town. This means that this year, they are converting part of their store for the Christmas Store.

“The front half of our store will be the typical Christmas Store of higher quality, value and price and the back half of the store will be the regularly priced items that you have come to know and appreciate,” said the society.

The store is set to run from Nov. 7 until Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a limit of 12 customers in the store at a time. You are also asked to ring your own shopping bag if you can.

There will also be a fundraising raffle to help them buy a new roof.