Port Hardy will honour the men and women who went to war with a Remembrance Day ceremony this weekend.

The ceremony will take place at the Port Hardy Cenotaph in Carrot Park, from 10:30 to 11:30 am this Saturday.

Meanwhile, the ongoing 2023 Poppy campaign is underway, and people are urged to wear a poppy to honor and remember our veterans.

The district says you can grab a poppy from Save on Foods and the BC Liquor store on Thursday and Friday this week.

After the ceremony there is a reception at the Port Hardy Legion.