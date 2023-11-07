Subscribe to Local News
Tri-Port

Ceremony and reception set for Port Hardy this Remembrance Day

By Hussam Elghussein
(Supplied by Pixabay)

Port Hardy will honour the men and women who went to war with a Remembrance Day ceremony this weekend.

The ceremony will take place at the Port Hardy Cenotaph in Carrot Park, from 10:30 to 11:30 am this Saturday.

Meanwhile, the ongoing 2023 Poppy campaign is underway, and people are urged to wear a poppy to honor and remember our veterans.

The district says you can grab a poppy from Save on Foods and the BC Liquor store on Thursday and Friday this week.

After the ceremony there is a reception at the Port Hardy Legion.

