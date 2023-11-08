A new avian flu case has been confirmed on the North Island.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, a farm in Port McNeill has tested positive for avian influenza, bringing it to a total of 16 cases throughout the province since late-October.

The province says that members of B.C.’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food are working with both the agency and poultry producers to put biosecurity measures in, to limit the spread of the flu.

This comes after two orders were issued last month to reduce the risk of the virus, which includes a restriction on shows, markets, and having farmers keep their birds indoors.

The province adds if you find a sick or dead bird, you should leave it where it is and call B.C.s wild bird surveillance hotline at 1-866-431-BIRD (2473).

If you suspect that your bird has avian influenza, they encourage you to call your veterinarian, the nearest food inspection office, or the BC Animal Health Centre.