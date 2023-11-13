The District of Port Hardy is looking for your feedback on financial planning, through a new survey.

The Citizen Budget eDemocracy is a new tool that will allow the public to share their thoughts on how their tax contributions should be used.

This tool comes as the district is in the planning process for the 2024-2028 financial plan.

- Advertisement -

The district says you can make your own budget, with key focus areas including Fire Services, Recreation, Transportation and Parks.

For a link to the survey, click here.