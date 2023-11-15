Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board arrived in Mill Bay today (Tuesday) as part of their investigation into the sinking of a tugboat near UBC late last month.

A spokesperson with the safety board says the tug, Green Hornet, was raised to the surface on November 8th and moved to Mill Bay in order to obtain more information about the vessel.

The vessel went down off Point Grey on the 23rd of October after issuing a distress call.

- Advertisement -

The University RCMP later recovered a body on Tower Beach and the Coast Guard located a sunken vessel in the vicinity.

The investigation is ongoing and it appears the operator was alone on the vessel and no one else was injured.

Exceptionally strong winds and turbulent water conditions are to be considered factors in the tug’s sinking.