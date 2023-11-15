April next year will mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force, and 19 Wing Comox on Vancouver Island plans to honour that with an airshow and open house.

According to a release from National Defence, the milestone will be an opportunity to bring internal and external support in the organization and bring pride in “Your Air Force.”

They add the RCAF 2024 Team is making a year-long program that includes International, National and Regional events such as the RCAF Run, documentary Legends of the Sky, merchandise and RCAF Gaming Tournament.

On Vancouver Island, the team at 19 Wing Comox is planning for a busy year that will include an airshow on May 18. 19 Wing will also invite people from Vancouver Island inside the Wing to meet the people who serve, see aircraft on display and watch the flying displays including the RCAF Snowbirds.

“As we move forward to organize RCAF Centennial events in 2024, we will focus on three key areas: heritage of the RCAF, recognize its tremendous people today and generate excitement for its bright future,” said 19 Wing commander Col. JP Ganon.

“We are very fortunate at 19 Wing to be hosted in the Comox Valley since 1943. The 19 Wing Open House is our opportunity to share who we are and what we do with the wonderful community we live and work in.”

They add more information will come as details get finalized.