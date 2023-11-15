Recent rainfall has created a bounty for mushroom pickers this fall, as mushrooms are now popping up on Vancouver Island.

According to Neil Horner, a mushroom picker from Qualicum Beach, last summer was a disaster for him and other pickers because of the lack of rain.

“Just looking at the weather forecast it was sunny and cloudy periods, and it went on and on,” said Horner.

- Advertisement -

“You still have to go and look, to be diligent and persistent or you are not getting anything, but it was really tough.”

He says for this year, the Oyster mushroom season in the spring was good, but short because of dry conditions, where after the Lobster season in the summer, conditions continued to be dry during this year’s drought.

This continued until mid-October, when many mushrooms began popping up around the Island, something that Horner had been waiting for, for two years.

“There was every kind of mushroom, and lots of them everywhere, it was spectacular, but it was short,” said Horner.

“When it started raining, it was really good for the chanterelles, super for the pines, but once again it was short.”

He adds for those looking to take part in mushroom picking, you must use a compass, bring a walking stick, and go with someone else to ensure safety.