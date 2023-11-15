Local politicians from Vancouver Island are urging the Federal Government to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. They joined a province-wide call in the form of an open letter to the Federal Government.

“We have a moral obligation to speak up, represent our communities, and collectively call for urgent action from the Canadian government,” the letter reads.

Councillors and Area Directors from The Town of Comox, Courtenay, Campbell River and Nanaimo signed the letter, saying they have heard directly from residents who are “pleading for action” from all levels of government.

The letter calls for an immediate ceasefire, support for unrestricted access to humanitarian aid and the secure release of all hostages.

The UN General Assembly adopted a motion calling for a humanitarian truce in October in which Canada abstained from voting.

“Canada should be a leader on the world stage, but instead, sat on the sidelines,” the letter stated.

In a Facebook post, Nanaimo Councilor Hilary Eastmure shared the letter saying that even though it might seem out of their jurisdiction it doesn’t feel right to stay silent.

Eastmure adds that over 234,000 Canadians have signed a petition for the federal government to call for an immediate ceasefire.

As of November 15th, 58 local leaders have signed the letter.