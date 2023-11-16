HomeOn AirCanadian Indigenous Music On Air Canadian Indigenous Music FacebookTwitterReddItWhatsAppEmail Explore the vibrant world of Canadian Indigenous music with our curated list of talented Canadian Indigenous artists.Immerse yourself in the beats and celebrate the richness of Canada’s Indigenous culture through their extraordinary music creations.Julian TaylorBallad of a Young Troubadour : 05:36· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)Jayli WolfChild of the Government : 03:41· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)Digging RootsThe Time Has Come for Going : 04:10· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)League of Legends, Vo Williams & BoslenComing Alive : 03:27· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)Young SpiritIn My Dreams : 03:59· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)Snotty Nose Rez KidsSkoden (feat. Beau Dick) : 03:52· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)Kyle McKearneyEach and Every Day : 04:18· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)Northern CreeSmilin' : 06:07· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)Jann ArdenYou Don't Know Me : 03:25· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)Crystal ShawandaYou Can Let Go : 03:34· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)Fawn WoodRemember Me (feat. Randy Wood & R. Carlos Nakai) : 04:33· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)Yo-Yo Ma & Jeremy DutcherHonor Song : 04:47· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)Tom JacksonShe's Not the One : 04:26· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)AnachnidBraids : 02:48· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)The Bronx Arts Ensemble & Timothy ArchambaultChoctaw Diaries: I. Awakening to Spirit : 05:24· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) - Advertisment - - Advertisment - - Advertisement - More On Air News Alerts Sign Up! Dan Paradis - Wednesday, Jun. 21st, 2023 On Air Questions for your local candidates Ken Nichol - Thursday, Sep. 13th, 2018