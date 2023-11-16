Subscribe to Local News
Canadian Indigenous Music

Explore the vibrant world of Canadian Indigenous music with our curated list of talented Canadian Indigenous artists.

Immerse yourself in the beats and celebrate the richness of Canada’s Indigenous culture through their extraordinary music creations.

Julian Taylor
Ballad of a Young Troubadour : 05:36· iTunes · Discogs
Jayli Wolf
Child of the Government : 03:41· iTunes · Discogs
Digging Roots
The Time Has Come for Going : 04:10· iTunes · Discogs
League of Legends, Vo Williams & Boslen
Coming Alive : 03:27· iTunes · Discogs
Young Spirit
In My Dreams : 03:59· iTunes · Discogs
Snotty Nose Rez Kids
Skoden (feat. Beau Dick) : 03:52· iTunes · Discogs
Kyle McKearney
Each and Every Day : 04:18· iTunes · Discogs
Northern Cree
Smilin' : 06:07· iTunes · Discogs
Jann Arden
You Don't Know Me : 03:25· iTunes · Discogs
Crystal Shawanda
You Can Let Go : 03:34· iTunes · Discogs
Fawn Wood
Remember Me (feat. Randy Wood & R. Carlos Nakai) : 04:33· iTunes · Discogs
Yo-Yo Ma & Jeremy Dutcher
Honor Song : 04:47· iTunes · Discogs
Tom Jackson
She's Not the One : 04:26· iTunes · Discogs
Anachnid
Braids : 02:48· iTunes · Discogs
The Bronx Arts Ensemble & Timothy Archambault
Choctaw Diaries: I. Awakening to Spirit : 05:24· iTunes · Discogs
