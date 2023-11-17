Conservation officers handed out eight tickets to drivers transporting loaded firearms this past long weekend on Vancouver Island.

Officers were out on the backroads doing hunting compliance checks, and also issued tickets for carrying open alcohol in a vehicle, and failing to comply with hunting licence conditions. Some other drivers received written warnings, including a new driver who had too many passengers.

They encountered 200 people during patrols, including 85 hunters. Officers also helped police with a search and rescue call for two overdue hunters, who were both found safe.

They also led an investigation into an unlawful harvest of wildlife, which is still ongoing.