New legislation aims to give app-based gig workers better work conditions in BC.

According to Harry Bains, Minister of Labour, he will be tabling a bill in the house today to put legislative authority on protections for ride-hailing and food-delivery workers.

The province hopes the changes will address concerns from the workers, including low wages, getting cut off without warning, and a lack of compensation if injured on the job.

Janet Routledge, Parliamentary Secretary for Labour says all workers, regardless of what they do, deserve protection.

Along with addressing concerns, the new amendments will consider the workers as employees under the Employment Standards Act, even if they are an independent contractor.

Once the legislation is passed, these protections will come into effect for those working in that sector.