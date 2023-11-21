Some commercial trucking in B.C. could soon be powered by hydrogen, because of a new pilot program.

The province is investing $16.5 million into the program, with the goal of using hydrogen in the commercial transportation sector.

The project will see HTEC buy, test, and demonstrate hydrogen-powered trucks for fleet operators throughout BC.

George Heyman, Minister of environment and climate change strategy says these trucks are a key part of their climate plan, with hopes that it will help cut carbon emissions and air pollution.

The province says this come after their release of a hydrogen policy back in 2021.

They add commercial transportation accounts for about 25 per cent of B.C.’s total greenhouse-gas emissions.