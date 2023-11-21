Twenty-seven students throughout the province will be getting education around the world, thanks to Premier’s International Scholarships.

Funded by the province, these scholarships are given to students who show academic achievements and community service, with the goal of giving them international education.

The scholarships get students enrolled in overseas programs, with their studies ranging from global health policy and international relations.

- Advertisement -

BC Scholarship Society Chair Firas Abbasi says many of the students understand the importance of a global perspective.

“Leaving one’s home, family, and community for prolonged periods of time in pursuit of knowledge can be challenging in many ways,” said Abbasi.

“This prestigious award supports our students’ mission to enrich our understanding of global affairs and improve our relationships with the rest of the world.”

The society says of those 27 students, 17 of them are from the University of British Columbia, 4 from the University of Victoria, and 3 are from Vancouver Island University.