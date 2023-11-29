The Coastal Renaissance ferry won’t be back in service for Christmas, says BC Ferries.

In an update Wednesday, the ferry corporation says repairs on the Coastal Renaissance will take longer than expected, and won’t be back in service until at least early next year. The Coastal Celebration will sail in its place on the Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route.

The number two drive motor failed on the Coastal Renaissance this summer, putting the vessel out of commission. During final testing recently another issue was identified for repairs.

Meanwhile BC Ferries is preparing for Christmas seasonal travel, shuffling ferries to make sure major routes are fully served. Last year 911,000 passengers and 428,000 vehicles used ferries during the holidays.