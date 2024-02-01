Subscribe to Local News
Provincial

BC Hydro aims to switch to energy-based rates for public EVs

By Hussam Elghussein
Electric vehicle being charged. (supplied by Pixabay)

BC Hydro is looking to change the charging price rates for electric vehicles, in hopes of bringing a fairer formula to customers.

According to the manager of community relations Ted Olynyk, they are aiming to switch from time-based rates to energy-based rates for public electric vehicles.

“In essence you will be charged for your energy consumed, not how long you were at the charging station,” said Olynyk.

Olynyk says the BC Utilities Commision has already determined that the energy rates are more fair than the time rates because of several factors including:

  • The make and model of the vehicle
  • The size and state of the battery
  • The weather

He adds that Hydro has already submitted their application to the commission, with a decision expected in the next few months.

“We’ll implement the changes as recommended within 60 days of their final decision,” added Olynyk.

