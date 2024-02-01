Following overnight rain, Mount Washington is closed again today to hopefully open tomorrow.

The resort says in its Daily Dispatch that all activities will be closed today. It adds its fleet of groomers will be out to start repairing as much terrain as possible and gear up to open, and an update will be shared later today to confirm if that is possible.

Heavy rain has also caused damage to areas of the road and travel to the mountain will be affected if you are visiting, with single-lane alternating traffic in some areas.

The mountain currently has a 44 cm base and there is snow in the forecast for tomorrow and Saturday.

“A huge kudos to all our team members working tirelessly in these conditions and second, a heartfelt thank you to our incredible community members,” said the resort.

If you have programs that have been affected by the closures, the mountain says its guest services team will contact you to reschedule.