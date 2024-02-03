Today is the last day for Kusam Klimbers to get the early bird rate when they register for the world-famous hike.

The Kusam Klimb is a 23-kilometre loop through wild and rugged terrain, which goes up and over Mount H’Kusam near Sayward and down the Stowe Creek watershed. It attracts participants from all over the world.

It also allows exclusive access to the award-winning Bill’s Trail.

Registration opened this week and today is the last day to register with a discount.

Last year organizers added the Mini-Klimb for younger climbers, that’s back on again this year.

The climb is scheduled for June 22, starting at 7 am.

To register, or for more information, visit the registration website.