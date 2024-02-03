If you want to take a trip to the back country, watch out for avalanches.

That comes from the province, which is encouraging adventurers to be prepared for any possible avalanches this year.

Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowin Maa says someone has already lost their life to an avalanche this year.

- Advertisement -

“Avalanches can occur suddenly and without warning, but there are steps people can take to understand the risks and be prepared before heading into our mountain ranges,” said Maa.

Avalanche conditions are highly dependent on weather, so the province says you should make a trip plan, stay informed about weather forecasts, and get the proper training.

For avalanche forecasts, click here.