No one was injured when a fishing boat caught fire in the harbour just before sunrise this morning.

Port Hardy Fire Chief Brent Borg says they got the call at about 10 minutes to 7 this morning. When they arrived, the fire was fully involved aboard the 40-foot vessel, and more than a dozen firefighters worked quickly to knock down the flames.

Borg says it was unfortunate timing for the fishers who own the boat.

- Advertisement -

“They were just heading out to go fishing this morning,” he said. “They’d been working on the boat, I guess, for the last couple of weeks. They were fueled up, ready to go, and we got the call an hour before they were heading out.”

The burned boat was removed from the water and taken to a salvage yard earlier today. The cause remains unknown because of the extensive damage.

The fire did not spread to other vessels in the marina, and Borg says environmental impacts were minimal.