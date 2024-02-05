A local NDP MP wants the government to protect workers’ pensions.

At the House of Commons on Friday, North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney says in her riding last year, 300 workers in Campbell River were told that the Myra Falls mine was being shut down without notice, days before Christmas.

“I have sat down with Unifor Local 3019, which is working hard with all levels of government to protect its workers,” said Blaney.

“When will the rules finally be fixed in Canada to protect workers’ pensions and local small businesses in our community when big projects shut down?”

She says 2023 saw both the NDP and the bloc pushing for Bill C-228 to pass, which aims to protect workers pensions.

Despite the pension protection act getting royal assent in April last year, no regulations have been passed, according to Blaney.

She wants the government to put regulations in place to protect the workers.