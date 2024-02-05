The Comox Valley RCMP and Starbucks Canada say they are investigating an incident at a Comox Valley location where a pill was found in food.

RCMP say the incident happened last Thursday before 11 a.m. and the pill found in a cake pop appears to be an isolated incident. The pill will be sent off for investigation, according to police.

Starbucks Canada adds they are also aware of the incident and are investigating it with its supplier.

“We have issued a voluntary stop sell and hold on a certain lot of the Birthday Cake Pops in Canada out of an abundance of caution while the investigation is underway,” said Starbucks Canada in a statement.

“Delivering a safe and quality experience to our customers is our top priority and we act swiftly whenever a potential concern is raised. We are in contact with the customer and will cooperate with the authorities throughout the investigation.”

Comox Valley RCMP media relations officer Cst. Monika Terragni adds if anyone experiences something similar you should report it to police.