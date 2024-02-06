Selina Robinson is stepping down as BC’s minister for Post Secondary Education and Future Skills following controversial comments regarding the Middle East.

Premier David Eby announced today (Monday) she will remain in the provincial NDP caucus, serving as the MLA for Coquitlam-Maillardville until the end of her term.

Robinson faced mounting pressure to resign after appearing in a panel discussion hosted by B’nai Brith.

During the event, she mentioned before Israel was settled by the modern population, the area inhabited by Palestinians was just a “crappy piece of land with nothing on it.”

Roughly a dozen leaders from BC Mosques and Islamic organizations urged Eby to remove Robinson from her role in the legislature.

In addition, the NDP cancelled a fundraiser over the weekend due to this incident.

Story by Brendan Pawliw, MyPrinceGeorgeNowStaff