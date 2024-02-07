The district of Port Hardy has announced they are partnering with the Port Hardy Heritage Society to bring enhanced visitor centre services to the community. The goal is to elevate tourism, improve public access, and increase capacity for local treasures.

Mayor Pat Corbett-Labatt says this partnership will improve both the visitor and community experience.

“Council is looking forward to this exciting new opportunity and looking to the future on how we can better expand services at the Museum, promote cultural tourism, and enhance visitor services,” said Corbett-Labatt.

The district says this new model represents a step forward in not only preserving its history, but also to showcase it.

The heritage society will take over Visitor Centre services as of this month, where they will run in two locations throughout this summer. When it’s the off-season, the museum will be used as both itself and the centre.

They plan to run the museum in Carrot Park by 2025.