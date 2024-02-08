To prepare for a potential summer drought, the province will be hosting multiple workshops.

These workshops will focus on giving farmers step-by-step advice on water management and info about financial support.

The province says there will be two types of workshops, Agricultural Water Management and Drought Management Engagement.

For water management, producers will learn how to make irrigation systems better, exploring farm water storage options, and how to manage water when there is a lack of it.

For drought management, they will show the financial support that is available for producers in the hopes of lowering the impact of a drought.

You need to register to take part, but the workshops will be free.

These sessions will be taking place in 30 different communities, including four on Vancouver Island.

A list of the locations, times, and registration can all be found here.