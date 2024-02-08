Two commercial fishers are on the hook for nearly one hundred thousand dollars, after selling almost twice their legal limit of Chinook salmon.

In the summer of 2018, on two separate occasions, Adam Munro and his skipper Silas Levesque offloaded hundreds more fish for sale in Prince Rupert than allowed by their licence. They appealed the original judgments against them, but this week Supreme Court Justice Miriam Maisonville dismissed the appeal.

She said she was not convinced by their arguments, including attempts to use the French-language version of the Fisheries Act and a debate over translation to justify their actions.

The $96,000 fine imposed by the court stands, she says, pointing out the fishers benefitted financially from “their negligence and lack of due diligence.”