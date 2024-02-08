The province’s doctors have weighed in on their work place satisfaction within their local health authority.

Doctors of BC has released the results of the 2023 Health Authority Engagement Survey and, overall, doctors’ satisfaction with the level of engagement in BC’s health authorities dropped to 33 per cent last year, down from 36 per cent in 2022.

In the Island Health region, the level of satisfaction fell to 25 per cent in 2023, down from 30 per cent in 2022 and 37 per cent in 2021.

- Advertisement -

In Coastal Health, it increased to 42 per cent, up one point from 41 per cent in 2022, but lower than the 46 per cent rating in 2021.

Doctors of BC says one key score is to be noted relates physicians feeling like they belong to a collaborative, patient-centered team.

The organization says that in recent years, these scores showed steady increases and tended to be the most resilient, but in 2023 indicated a 4 per cent overall drop, “likely a reflection of an increase in workload and a shortage of staff across the province.”

The challenges most often mentioned include staff shortages, overcrowded emergency rooms and hospitals, and frustrated patients.

Physicians also report a feeling that they have less influence over changes in their workplace than last year.

The survey found that in most regions, transparency, communication, and opportunities to provide input declined, “likely be attributed to physicians not feeling heard or feeling like they are not having key challenges addressed.”

Doctors of BC will be meeting with senior leaders in each health authority to address specific issues identified by physicians.