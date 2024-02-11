An Island MP is calling out the Liberals following a food cost bill passed this week.

The bill, introduced by NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, aims to bring penalties to discourage price fixing, protect smaller grocery stores from anti-competitive tactics, and give the competition bureau more powers to crack down on price-gouging.

The bill has passed its second reading with a 178-149 vote in favor, with the Liberal party voting no.

North Island – Powell River MP Rachel Blaney says people are doing everything they can to keep food on their tables.

“But the Liberals want to leave hard-working Canadians to fend for themselves while doing everything possible to protect the profits of greedy grocery CEOs,” said Blaney. “It’s absurd.”

The NDP says this bill comes after what was described as the worst year in decades for food price increases for those living in North Island and Powell River.

They are expected to see costs go up to $700 for a family of four, according to NDP.