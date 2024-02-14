Subscribe to Local News
Lifeguards from Port McNeill getting free open water rescue training

By Grant Warkentin
Photo supplied by: The City of Campbell River

Lifeguards in Port McNeill are getting free training in Campbell River, thanks to a government grant.

The Strathcona Regional District is providing the training, and costs are covered through the Active Communities Grant program. This spring, before the outdoor pool opens in May, lifeguards will travel to Campbell River to take lifesaving training.

The experience will allow Port McNeill’s head lifeguards to become trainers themselves.

They will also take a National Lifeguard Waterfront Course to train for open-water rescues. Their accommodation costs will be covered as part of the grant funding.

