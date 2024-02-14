A black bear is still roaming around Port Alice, the village warns.

It was spotted several days ago in the cemetery, but was wandering through the centre of town shortly before noon today [Feb 14].

The Village suggests people make lots of noise to help him move on, before he finds an unnatural food source and decides to stay. People should make sure all bins are latched, and garbage cans and other possible bear attractants are secured.

Conservation officers are aware and are monitoring the bear. They say his best chance for survival is to become uncomfortable in the community, and move on.

If you see the bear, report it to the conservation service’s Report All Poachers and Polluters hotline at 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP).