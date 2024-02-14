Island Health claims transportation options for patients are getting better, despite criticism from Port Hardy’s mayor.

Last month Mayor Pat Corbett-Labatt wrote to Island Health, concerned that North Island patients have gone months without adequate services to get to medical appointments hours away from their homes. In her letter she says council is concerned about the “prolonged delay and apparent lack of compassion.”

Wheels for Wellness, a non-profit which provided rides for patients on the North Island for decades, did not apply to renew its contract with Island Health last fall. The move prompted concerns and questions from residents about how they will be able to get to medical appointments in communities to the south, often several hours away by car or requiring overnight accommodations.

“The patients in our communities, who heavily relied on Wheels for Wellness for various reasons such as fear of driving, lack of a vehicle, absence of a license, and more, are left uncertain. A reliable transportation service is necessary for these individuals, especially during the winter months,” Corbett-Labatt wrote. “It has come to our attention that there is speculation within our community that Island Health has asserted it is not their responsibility to transport patients to specialists or other medical appointments. We sincerely hope this is a mere rumor and not reflective of the actual stance of Island Health.”

Last week Island Health’s vice-president in charge of North Island services James Hanson responded, saying the health authority is confident new services “will improve access to care.”

“The eligibility criteria for rural and remote transportation are not changing,” he pointed out. “The criteria require individuals to reside in a covered rural remote area, have a scheduled Island Health or another medical appointment with a care provider, and have exhausted all other available transportation options.”

Hanson said Island Health is aware of the challenges North Island patients face and is trying to improve the situation.

“Access to transportation to critical medical appointment is an important part of health care, particularly in rural communities such as Port Hardy [and] surrounding areas,” he said.

On the North Island, the Sacred Wolf Friendship Centre will start providing transport services at the end of this month. Island Health has also set up a 24-7 booking system, including a toll-free number launching in March.

Currently, services can be requested: