Family Day is just around the corner and Port Hardy Recreation has some activities lined-up for the family.

According to the town’s recreation department, a Family Day party will be taking place on and off the ice rink.

This will include a toboggan run, pick-up hockey, face painting, skating, games, and crafts.

The party is free, so no registration is required, with the center asking kids to have helmets on throughout.

It’s set to start at 1:00 pm, wrapping up by 2:30.