With two empty council seats, the village of Tahsis will need to hold a by-election this spring.

Councillor Meggan Joseph recently resigned, after moving to Campbell River for work. Mayor Martin Davis told the Victoria Times-Colonist that she was an excellent representative, and he would have supported her decision to stay or leave.

On the other hand, Councillor Doug Elliott, who resigned on January 31, has been a source of conflict in the village for several years, prompting council to take action against him last February. The village says Elliott refused to stop sharing confidential information. The village says he also made defamatory comments about other representatives, the mayor, and village staff while officially in his elected role.

The byelection and advance poll dates have not yet been set.