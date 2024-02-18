A Port Alberni mom who shot her adult son in 2021 has been sentenced to four years in jail.

The sentence was handed down on Friday.

Samantha Dittmer, age 64, was convicted in October 2021 of manslaughter. The conviction was based on her careless use of a firearm that resulted in the death of her son, Jesse McPhee, age 37.

McPhee was living with his mother after separating from his wife. On August 29, 2021, after an alcohol-fueled interaction, Dittmer shot McPhee at point-blank range with his hunting rifle.

At her sentencing on Friday Dittmer says she felt unbearable trauma watching her son die, and wishes she could take it all back.