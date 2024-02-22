Travelers heading to and from the Central Coast this spring be aware, alternative ferry services will be in place while the main boat is out for a refit.

Starting on March 15, instead of the Northern Sea Wolf, passengers will need to take either a vehicle-only tug and barge service, or a passenger-only water taxi to get between Bella Coola, Ocean Falls, Shearwater and Bella Bella. The alternative service will be in place until May 23, while the Sea Wolf is out for a regulatory refit.

The schedule and timings may be different than the regular schedule, so travelers should make sure they plan accordingly. Reservations are required for both services and must be booked separately.

For more information, including the modified schedule, visit BC Ferries’ website.