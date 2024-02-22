The Village of Port Alice is asking residents to be more bear aware after conservation officers had to shoot a bear today.

The bear, an elderly male, was not healthy and had been hanging around town. Conservation officers who investigated discovered food had been left out for the bear, which may have convinced him to stay in town. The only outcome for a habituated bear is death, they say.

The village adds several chicken coops in town were not secure, and the bear was able to access and kill two chickens. People with coops, beehives and food gardens need to make sure they are safe for the community and wildlife, the village says, suggesting electric fencing as a good deterrent.

For more tips to prevent conflicts with bears, visit Wildsafe BC’s website.