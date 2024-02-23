A high-risk teen from Saanich may be in Campbell River, and police are concerned for her well-being.

Skylar Thiele, age 18, was last seen Thursday on Richmond Road in Saanich. Police believe she may be in the Greater Victoria or Campbell River regions.

She is 5 foot 6, 120 pounds, with auburn hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing black bell bottoms, a maroon tank top, white Converse, and a dark zip up hoodie. Police are working with her family to find her, but are concerned she may be a danger to herself.

If you have seen her, or know her whereabouts, please contact local police, or call Saanich police at 250-475-4321.