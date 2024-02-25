Star Wars fans rejoice, one of the Mandalorians is coming to Island FanCon this spring.

Emily Swallow, who played the Armorer in the Mandalorian TV series, will be a guest at this year’s FanCon in Langford. She has also done voice-over work for the Netflix Castlevania series.

She will be joined by the Mountain that Rides, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, who played Gregor Clegane in the Game of Thrones TV series. More guests will be announced in the next few months.

The Island conference regularly attracts big-name guests from science fiction, fantasy and action genres. Last year the iconic Lou Diamond Phillips was there, along with Firefly’s Summer Glau.

This year the conference is April 13 and 14, visit the official FanCon site for more information and to purchase tickets.