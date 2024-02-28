Last week the province announced its 2024 budget which included funds for housing, health care and education.

Even though the NDP said that education is a top priority for the government, the BC Teachers Federation says the new budget “won’t make a dent” in solving staffing shortages in schools.

“No student should have to go without the resources and support they need to thrive, but that’s what happens when there aren’t enough teachers,” said BCTF President Clint Johnston.

The BCTF says that 2023 saw record levels of population growth in BC and with that comes more students in schools.

“While we appreciate that this isn’t an austerity budget, what we really need is bold action to ensure every student gets the support they deserve,” said Johnston.

He adds that a targeted teacher recruitment fund is needed to relieve staffing shortages.

Beyond staffing issues, the BCTF did see some positives from the budget like the 255-million-dollar classroom enhancement fund.