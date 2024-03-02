An elephant seal has decided to hang out by the Port Hardy Visitor Info centre, and experts are asking people to give it some space.

The animal has been using the location as a haul-out site while it’s molting. However, some dogs and people have been getting too close, and the Marine Education and Research Society (MERS) is asking them to keep their distance.

Northern Elephant Seals are the largest seals in the Northern Hemisphere and range from Alaska to Mexico. In March they move to land for several weeks to molt, when they shed their short, dense fur along with large patches of old skin.

MERS says molting may look terrible to onlookers but the process is natural and normal, and the animal is not in distress.