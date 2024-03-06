Island Health says overdoses are increasing in the North Island area and they are issuing a drug poisoning overdose advisory.

They add family, friends and community members using opioids and stimulants are facing an increased risk from injection and inhalation.

If you are planning on using drugs, they are offering tips to stay safe. Those include getting your drugs checked at 7070 Shorncliffe Ave in Port Hardy, carrying naloxone and using one substance at a time.

If you are using alone, they say to let someone know and ask them to check in on you, download Connect by Lifeguard and call the National OD Response Service at 1-888-688-6677.

They add you should start low, go slow and stagger use with a friend if you can.

If you are someone who overdoses, Island Health says to stay calm, give naloxone and give one breath every five seconds.