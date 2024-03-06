Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsTri-PortIsland Health issues drug poisoning advisory for North Island
Tri-Port

Island Health issues drug poisoning advisory for North Island

By Justin Waddell
(Supplied by Pixabay)

Island Health says overdoses are increasing in the North Island area and they are issuing a drug poisoning overdose advisory.

They add family, friends and community members using opioids and stimulants are facing an increased risk from injection and inhalation.

If you are planning on using drugs, they are offering tips to stay safe. Those include getting your drugs checked at 7070 Shorncliffe Ave in Port Hardy, carrying naloxone and using one substance at a time.

- Advertisement -

If you are using alone, they say to let someone know and ask them to check in on you, download Connect by Lifeguard and call the National OD Response Service at 1-888-688-6677.

They add you should start low, go slow and stagger use with a friend if you can.

If you are someone who overdoses, Island Health says to stay calm, give naloxone and give one breath every five seconds.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Coast AM