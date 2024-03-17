Subscribe to Local News
Tri-Port

RD eying affordable housing options for seasonal workers

By Grant Warkentin
(Supplied by Unsplash)

The regional district wants to help tourism and other seasonal workers find affordable places to stay on the North Island.

The Regional District of Mount Waddington was recently approved for provincial funding to do a study on what’s needed for seasonal workers, and come up with a business plan. Funding was also approved for a regional economic development strategy for northern Vancouver Island.

With housing markets all over the island becoming increasingly unaffordable, the North Island is facing the same challenges as other communities finding places for workers to live.

The funding works out to around a quarter-million dollars for the projects. The Mount Waddington regional board will discuss the projects at their meeting this week.

