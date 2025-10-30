Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
(Supplied by Pexels)
Weather
Less than 1 min.read

Another wind warning in effect for North Island overnight

Nathan Maley
By Nathan Maley

More heavy wind and rain is expected for North Vancouver Island tonight. 

An intense front will cross the area tonight, bringing heavy rain and very strong winds to the region. 

Winds of up to 90 km/h are expected, with gusts as high as 110 km/h over exposed coastal sections, according to Environment Canada, along with 10 to 20 mm of rain. 

The conditions are expected to last until Friday morning before easing, with utility outages and disruptions to services and travel possible. 

It is the second wind warning this week for the North Island, after a similar warning was issued for most Vancouver Island on Tuesday. 

Nathan Maley
Nathan Maley
Born and raised in Nanaimo, Nathan is passionate about sharing local stories with the communities where he grew up. When he’s not working, he can often be found on the court playing ball hockey, spending time with friends and family, or relaxing with a good movie.

Continue Reading

cfni Now playing play

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest News

B.C. Coroners Service reports 158 suspected drug toxicity deaths in September

Provincial Reporter
The B.C. Coroners Service said Monday that preliminary data...

Island Health committed to resolving ER hours dilemma in Port Hardy

Health Care
Island Health says it remains committed to restoring 24-hour emergency care in Port Hardy, but there’s still no set timeline.

Joint task force to develop supports for tariff-hit forestry sector

Provincial Reporter
A joint federal and provincial task force will work...

Forests summit planned in Vancouver amid mounting U.S. tariffs on wood

Provincial Reporter
Federal and provincial ministers are set to meet in...

North Island Menopause Conference returns for second year in Campbell River

Community
The North Island Menopause Conference is returning to Campbell River for its second annual gathering.
- Advertisement -

You may also like



Available on

Navigation

Location

7035 A Market Street
Port Hardy BC, V0N 2P0

Phone numbers

Studio: (250) 949-6500
Office Phone: (250) 949-6500

- Advertisement -

© 2025