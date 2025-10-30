More heavy wind and rain is expected for North Vancouver Island tonight.

An intense front will cross the area tonight, bringing heavy rain and very strong winds to the region.

Winds of up to 90 km/h are expected, with gusts as high as 110 km/h over exposed coastal sections, according to Environment Canada, along with 10 to 20 mm of rain.

The conditions are expected to last until Friday morning before easing, with utility outages and disruptions to services and travel possible.

It is the second wind warning this week for the North Island, after a similar warning was issued for most Vancouver Island on Tuesday.