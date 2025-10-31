Subscribe to Local News
The Campbell River Community Centre. Vista File Photo
Community
North Island Menopause Conference returns for second year in Campbell River

Sage Daniels
The North Island Menopause Conference is returning to Campbell River for its second annual gathering.

The conference will host a variety of vendors and 10 different speakers made up of registered practitioners and community leaders in the region.

“This conference opens the door to conversations that need to happen, guided by medical professionals, educators and women with lived experiences,” said Kathy Grayson, founder and executive director of the North Island Menopause Conference. “Knowledge empowers. Women and health-care providers gain up-to-date, evidence-based information about treatments, symptoms and wellness options.”

Last year the conference — held at the Tidemark Theatre — drew 280 attendees.

“It brings awareness, education and connection to a stage in life that has been overlooked and misunderstood,” Grayson said. “Women make up 51 per cent of Canada’s population, and 100 per cent of those women will go through menopause. Menopause has been treated as something to endure quietly rather than a natural and powerful transition that affects every aspect of a woman’s health — physical, emotional and social.”

This year’s conference will be held at the Campbell River Community Centre, located at 401 11th Ave., and runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Tickets can be purchased at nimenopause.com. Tickets will not be available at the door.

“Women and men of all ages are welcome,” Grayson said. “It’s never too late to learn and share your knowledge.”

