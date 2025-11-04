Subscribe to Local News
Provincial Reporter
1 min.read

Free transit and ferry rides for veterans in B.C. on Remembrance Day

Ferries and public transit in parts of British Columbia will be free for veterans as the province marks Remembrance Day next Tuesday.

B.C. Ferries said customers who travel in uniform or present an official Canadian military ID will ride for free on most routes on Nov. 11. Free fares do not apply to the Inside Passage, Haida Gwaii and Central Coast Connector routes.

Seniors can also sail for free that day when they present any provincial government ID. 

B.C. Transit said all scheduled routes and handyDART services in the Victoria Regional Transit System will be free for all riders in uniform, active, retired and cadets, as well as those who are members of the Army, Navy or Air Force Associations.

The Remembrance Day ceremony at the provincial cenotaph at the B.C. Legislature is set to begin at 10:30am on Nov. 11.

In Metro Vancouver, TransLink is offering free transit on all services to veterans, active members of the Canadian Armed Forces, police and fire personnel, Canadian Coast Guard members, officers from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, and BC Ambulance Service personnel on Remembrance Day.

TransLink said customers can present their badge, military ID, Veteran’s Service card, or appear in uniform for free fare. 

B.C. Ferries said two minutes of silence will be observed on all vessels and terminals at 11 a.m. on Remembrance Day. 

B.C. Transit and TransLink said they also encourage customers and staff to observe the traditional moment of silence at that time.

Emily Joveski is the provincial news reporter for Vista Radio, based in Victoria B.C. She has worked in radio for more than a decade, and was previously on the airwaves as a broadcaster for The Canadian Press in Toronto. When she's not at her desk, she might be found exploring Vancouver Island or loitering in a local book store.

