Port Hardy District Council has approved lowering the speed limit on a portion of Beaver Harbour Road.

The original motion, passed unanimously, proposed reducing the limit to 40 kilometres per hour north of For Rupert Elementary and including Carlton Street, Chatham Avenue and Scotia Street.

Councillor Fred Robertson successfully moved an amendment to further reduce the limit to 30 kilometres per hour.

Robertson said concerns had been raised about speed throughout the community, but expanding the motion to cover the entire town would delay implementation.

“My concern is that this is a very specific motion for a very specific area,” he said. “By expanding it to the entire community and doing studies, all of the sudden it becomes a non-specific motion and the timeframe that’s involved becomes indeterminate. This is specific to do something relatively quickly.”

Councillor Dennis Dugas said he agreed that limits need to be addressed, but it must be done efficiently.

“Something specific was brought forward, and now we’re talking about something general for the whole community,” he said. “We don’t want it to go on for years before making a decision.”

Council approved the 30-kilometre-per-hour limit, with councillor John Tidbury opposing.