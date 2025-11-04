Subscribe to Local News
Speed limit sign - Photo by Nicholas Arnold; Vista Radio staff
District of Port Hardy
Speed limit reduction proposed for District of Port Hardy 

By Justin Baumgardner

Port Hardy District Council has approved lowering the speed limit on a portion of Beaver Harbour Road. 

The original motion, passed unanimously, proposed reducing the limit to 40 kilometres per hour north of For Rupert Elementary and including Carlton Street, Chatham Avenue and Scotia Street. 

Councillor Fred Robertson successfully moved an amendment to further reduce the limit to 30 kilometres per hour. 

Robertson said concerns had been raised about speed throughout the community, but expanding the motion to cover the entire town would delay implementation. 

“My concern is that this is a very specific motion for a very specific area,” he said. “By expanding it to the entire community and doing studies, all of the sudden it becomes a non-specific motion and the timeframe that’s involved becomes indeterminate. This is specific to do something relatively quickly.” 

Councillor Dennis Dugas said he agreed that limits need to be addressed, but it must be done efficiently. 

“Something specific was brought forward, and now we’re talking about something general for the whole community,” he said. “We don’t want it to go on for years before making a decision.” 

Council approved the 30-kilometre-per-hour limit, with councillor John Tidbury opposing. 

Justin Baumgardner is a local reporter in the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island, and is based in Duncan. He has worked in radio for over three years, with all of them in British Columbia.He was previously at 91.7 Coast FM in Nanaimo and also has a weekend show on 89.7 Sun FM.When he is not on the air, he can be found travelling the island and enjoying everything that beautiful British Columbia has to offer.

